A Don, Bashir Yankuzu of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, has advised the Federal Government to constitute a committee to investigate the recent bribery allegations levelled against the police high command.

Yankuzu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday.

NAN reports that Sen. Isah Misau recently accused the high police command of fraud among others but the police authorities have denied the allegations.

According to him, government must also make sure that ‘’corrective and punitive measures’’ are taken against those with proven cases of corruption on the matter to boost government’s effort aimed at achieving enhanced policing of the country.

” It is my wish that the Federal Government will take corrective and punitive measures that will prove it’s hard stance on corruption in the country,’’ he said.

He described corruption as one of the major factors responsible for the nation’s set back.

The lecturer also called for improved effort by government to equip police force to enable the institution holistically deal with security challenges in some parts of the country.

He said that if the Nigeria police could perform credibly in all foreign missions, as their record showed, they could do same with improved modern equipment and adequate personnel in Nigeria.

Yankuzo, who teaches Mathematics Education in the university, called on Nigerians to join hands with government to ensure the success of the whistle blowing policy by exposing corrupt public officers.