There are strong indications that the National Assembly will ratify anti-corruption treaties signed by President Muhammadu Buhari with the government of the United Arab Emirates.

To this end, the House of Representatives has declared its support for the anti-corruption agenda of the All Progressives Congress.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas, in a telephone interview on Saturday, said members of the House of Representatives across party lines were united in their desire to curb corruption and change the negative perception about Nigeria and Nigerians across the globe.

Namdas expressed confidence that he and his colleagues would give the necessary legislative backing to anti-corruption treaties recently signed by Buhari and the United Arab Emirates.

He said, “It is part of our legislative agenda to support the fight against corruption; this is in line with our party’s overall goal of ensuring that corruption no longer has a place to hide in our country.

“As a responsible House, we are committed to giving the Executive all the support it requires in terms of legislation to ensure that we succeed. We will ensure that we treat it expeditiously when it is brought before the House.”

Another member of the House, Ossai Ossai, said as members of parliament, it was part of their legislative functions to consider details of treaties entered into on behalf of the nation.

This, he said, would make it imperative for him and his colleagues to sit and consider the finer details of the treaty and ensure that it conformed to domestic laws.