The Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN, has advised the Federal Government to ban the use of power generating sets in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, across the country.

The Executive Director, ERA/FoEN, Dr. Godwin Uyi Ojo, who gave this advice in Abuja while commenting on the need for the National Renewable Energy Policy and Legal Framework for implementation, said Nigeria should not be left behind in the global shift from from fossil fuel dependency to renewable energy sources as a response to curbing climate change and its devastating impacts.

The Environmental activist said, “The rising energy demand outstrips supply hovering around 5,000 MW. As a result of the heavy shortfall, about 70 percent of the 170 million people depend solely on fuel wood energy, representing one of the world’s highest deforestation rate of 3.5 percent annually.

“The Federal Government and indeed other levels of governance in Nigeria lack a conscientious and holistic approach to addressing the energy shortfall through alternatives in solar powered lighting system”.