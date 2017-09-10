The authorities of the Bayelsa State owned Niger Delta University have dismissed as untrue, report that the institution’s Pure and Applied Chemistry, Computer Science and Mathematics courses were denied accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The management of the university said the courses were part of the ten recently accredited academic programmes of the institution.

The state government had earlier in the year released N200 million for the purpose.

Acting Registrar of the institution, Mrs Effua Berepubo, in a statement, yesterday, in Yenagoa, said the courses have full accreditation.

- Advertisement -

The statement said “What was reported that Pure and Applied Chemistry, Computer Science and Mathematics were denied accreditation due to lack of qualified staff, is unfounded and misleading.

“We therefore, use this medium to state and also correct whatever wrong impression created before our prospective students that applied to Niger Delta University as their first choice in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board Examination (JAMB), that the courses in question, Pure and Chemistry, Computer Science and Mathematics have full accreditation.

The general public should therefore discountenance this misleading report.”