The National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Reverend (Dr) Felix Omobude, has challenged members to be active in politics.

Addressing members in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, during a two-day apostolic visit, he charged church leaders to encourage their congregation of voting age, to be card-carrying members of registered parties.

According to him, “the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not count prayers, they count votes.”

He advised the church to encourage those who showed interest in politics, stating that “We should support our own. We should encourage our members to get registered, arm themselves with voter cards, so that by the time we need to speak, we will speak correctly.

“The church needs to speak with one voice. The beauty of democracy is that it gives opportunity to voters to elect those that will lead them for the next four years. So, PFN must use their votes correctly.”

While lamenting the activities of some pastors, who paraded themselves as pentecostal pastors, especially with the reports of pastors, who were said to have buried charms on the church altars, engaged in killings and other occultic practices, he said such reports had brought various derogatory names to the fellowship.

As a result, he said the PFN had decided to open a data bank for all accredited pentecostal ministers in Nigeria, pointing out that the data would indicate the name, location, contact and detailed information of the minister, so that anybody who wanted to make enquiries, could go to the portal and access such with ease.

Speaking on the visit, Secretary of the PFN, Reverend (Dr) Blessed Amalambu, said: “It is historic because, it is the first time a national president of the PFN would visit Abia State. It is a good thing that has happened in Abia State and Abia will experience further development in all ramifications.”