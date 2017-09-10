President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to crack down on the perpetrators and sponsors of the latest violent attacks in Ancha village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack, said to have been carried out by herdsmen, led to the death of many people, including women and children.

According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, on Saturday, the president further reiterated the determination of the Federal Government to protect the lives and property of all citizens, wherever they reside.

Law enforcement agencies were also directed to apprehend the perpetrators of the Plateau killings and their sponsors.

He expressed sadness over the senseless killing of persons, and expressed disappointment at the disruption of peace and normalcy that had taken root in the state, and urged stakeholders not to allow the violent incident to destroy the progress made so far.

“It is unlawful for anyone or group to take laws into their hands in the name of revenge or reprisals, rather than follow due process by allowing law enforcement agencies to fish out any such aggressors, who will be made to face justice.

“The various communities in the state have taken many steps, with the support of security agencies and mediators, to pull the state back from the brink of anarchy and senseless killings warranted by attacks and counterattacks,” the statement read.

He stressed that, “it will be a painful loss to allow these unsavoury acts to return. I urge all our communities in the state and the other parts of the country to embrace peace and bring to a stop these painful and unnecessary killings.”

He prayed God to grant peace to the souls of the victims and comfort to the grieving families and community.

Meanwhile, apprehension has gripped the people of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State following the killing of 20 people in Anchan community in a midnight raid by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

In the early hours of Friday, the gunmen invaded Ancha village and killed 20 people, leaving 10 others injured in what seemed a reprisal, following an earlier killing of a Fulani boy, whose body was decimated and buried in a shallow grave.

Though more security operatives from the police, State Security Service, and men of the Operative Safe Haven, have been deployed to the affected community, it was learnt there was palpable fear of a reprisal in the LGA.

A source disclosed that all Fulanis, especially the herders, had fled the community for fear of being attacked by the Irikwes.

Most of the huts and tents of the herders have been deserted, while a substantial number of them were said to be taking refuge at the nearby 3rd Armored Division, Rukuba Barack Jos.

It was further gathered that apart from the affected community, tension had also enveloped nearby communities and Local Government Areas.

Addressing newsmen on the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Peter Ogunyanwo, who confirmed the attack at a press conference in Jos, said 19 people were killed, while five others sustained injuries and were now receiving treatment at Eno Hospital in Miango.

According to him, 11 expanded shells of 7.6mm ammunition and one live ammunition were recovered from the scene of the crime when the command, led by him, visited the scene of the incident.

He, however, stated that investigation into the killings had commenced, while a detachment of Police Mobile Force, as well as operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department and State Intelligent Bureau, were now on ground in the area.

It was gathered that the AK47-carrying-herders reportedly tracked their victims to their houses.