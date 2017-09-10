The National Association of Nigerian Students said on Saturday that it would meet with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities to consider the offers of the Federal Government in a view to ending the strike.

The Federal Government and the ASUU had issued a communique on Friday after a 14-hour meeting, in which the union was given a one-week ultimatum to get back to the government on the strike action.

The NANS spokesperson, Bestman Okereafor, said this in a statement released in Enugu State, in which the students’ body appealed to the lecturers to accept the offers.

Okereafor said, “We are passionately appealing to ASUU to consider the offers made by the Federal Government in the interest of Nigerian students. The NANS delegation shall be meeting with Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, the President of ASUU, and his executives next week on the resumption of classes in the universities.

“We wish to reassure our compatriots that NANS, under the watch of Aruna Kadiri, is poised and committed to giving a more proactive and responsive representation to students. We are optimistic that the storm in the universities will be over soonest.”

The ASUU President, Ogunyemi, could not be reached for comments as calls made to his phone were unanswered and a text message sent to his line had yet to be replied to as of press time.