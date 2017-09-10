As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2017 United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Literacy Day, youths and children have been urged to cultivate reading.

Director, Ogun State Library Services, Mr. Lateef Benson, gave the advice, in Abeokuta, during a programme by the State Library Services to mark the day, titled: “Literacy in the Digital World.”

According to him, over 750 million adults worldwide lack basic literacy skills to harness various opportunities that abound in the society.

Also, the Assistant Director, State Library Services, Mr. Vincent Giwa, said reading a book a day would enhance human capital development for the socio-economic growth of the nation.

Participants, Adeniji Ayokunmi and Aishat Bamigbopa said the programme widened their horizon on the purpose of reading and learning in aiding educational pursuit.