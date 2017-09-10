The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has decried the rapid increase in drug abuses in the country.

In a statement released at the weekend in Abuja, the Bureau said the North-West geo-political zone highest number of drug cases, with 2,353 cases recorded, while North Central and South South zones followed with 1,494 and 1,303 cases recorded respectively.

The NBS added that South West, North East and South East regions recorded 1,288, 1,017 and 802 drug cases respectively in 2016.

The body disclosed that crime data on drug abuse and enforcement revealed that 262, 934kg quantity of narcotic drugs were seized in 2016, as against 834,709kg seized in 2015, while 8,257 suspects were arrested in 2016 as against 8,778 in 2015.

The Bureau explained that a total of 2,777 counselling cases were reported in 2016, as against 4,106 in 2015, while 2,774 counselling were concluded in 2016, as against 4,095 in 2015.

The statement added that, 2,276 suspects were prosecuted in 2016, as against 1,731 in 2015, while 2,287 were convicted in 2016, as against 1,660 in 2015.