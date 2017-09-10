Instead of sending beneficiaries of amnesty programme overseas to acquire higher education, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has implored Federal Government to establish a university of technology in Ondo State.

Akeredolu stated this, yesterday, when he hosted Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Major General Paul Boroh (Rtd).

He said the initiative would largely reduce educational tours abroad, incessant restiveness among youths, as well as abate outcry of marginalisation by oil producing areas.

Delegates of the nine oil-producing states have been converging in the state since Friday for the council meeting in the South West.

Governor Akeredolu said the Niger Delta University of Technology and other projects would help take youths out of the creeks and further help the amnesty programme.