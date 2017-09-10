Ohaneze Ndigbo, a socio-cultural organisation, South Africa chapter, has appealed to people of Anambra to vote for the governor of their choice on on November 18.

Chief Ikechukwu Osakwe, President-elect of the group, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Johannesburg on Sunday that the people should come out en-masse to elect a leader of their choice.

“My advice to Anambra people is to come out on election day and vote for the leader of their choice. It is their constitutional duty to do so.

“Ohaneze ndigbo South Africa chapter supports our national body in all decisions affecting Igbo people.

- Advertisement -

“We believe that it is very important for the people to elect their leaders and Anambra people should do that on election day,” he said.

Osakwe said that the group wanted the governors of the South-East states to do more to meet the needs of the people.

“The governors are trying, but, we want them to do more for the people. We are aware of the situation of things in the country.

“We urge the governors to continue trying their best and implement programmes and projects that will positively impact on the people.”

Osakwe promised that the new leadership of the group in South Africa would carry the people along and work with other Nigerian communities in that country.