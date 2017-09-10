Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has called on statisticians to improve the process of data gathering and collation for the use by government institutions and research purposes.

Speaking at the opening session of the 1st International Conference of the Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA), themed, “Positioning National Statistical System for Data Revolution and Inclusive Development,” in Lagos, Ambode, represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said data collation and analysis was key to good planning and inclusive governance.

In a statement, Ambode said his administration was determined to provide funding to ensure that reliable statistics were provided.

He is optimistic that the conference outcome would help the state to redefine strategies for improving statistical data production, usage and dissemination.

The President of NSA, Professor Sidney Onyeagu, said statistics provide sound information to enhance policy formulation and strategic planning.

According to Onyeagu, participants at the conference hope to generate novel ideas to address the challenges arising from data revolution.