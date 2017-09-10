Wife of Abia State Governor, Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu, has lauded the skills training and empowerment programme in the state, as many graduates empowered with equipment and cash have been doing well, employing and training others.

Ikpeazu said this at Nkwoagu Isuochi, while distributing empowerment tools/equipments to some graduates of skills acquisition training sponsored by the state government.

She urged the beneficiaries to apply the skills acquired.

She told parents to advice their children properly about career choice, disclosing that the programme is being decentralized in collaboration with Ministry of Women Affairs with support from the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.