Embattled chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Lagos State University (LASU) chapter, Dr. Isaac Oyewunmi, has described his dismissal by the council as an act of political victimization.

Oyewumi, who was dismissed alongside 14 academic and two non academic staff by the institution’s governing council last Thursday, has however vowed to fight back.

The council had wielded the big stick against Oyewunmi, his deputy, Dr Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu and others, over allegations of misconduct and falsification of students’ results.

According to the institution’s acting head of information, Ademola Adekoya, in a statement made available to reporters, the council found the affected staff guilty of the allegations leveled against them.

- Advertisement -

Essentially, Oyewunmi, a senior lecturer in the Department of Kinetics, Sports and Health Education, was accused of demanding the sum of N50,000 from 2003 modular year students of political science education.

But Oyewunmi, in a chat accused the institution’s management of being unfair to him, stressing that his plight was borne out of his determination to check the excesses of an administration ‘poised in the recklessness of its impunity.’

He said: “We are yet to hear the last about my case, it is a phase, which will definitely pass. From the report presented by the council, there were three cases relating to bribery, although I’m a teacher not a lawyer, even if the allegation is true, what did the council say or do about the other two?”