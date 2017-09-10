The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, said Nigeria was not being adequately policed.

He said the development posed a serious concern to the nation’s central policing policy.

El-Rufai spoke at the 2017 Founder’s Day Celebration in memory of Prof. Ojetunji Aboyade, which was organised by the Development Policy Centre.

At the event were the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Oladipo Akinkugbe; the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Folake Solanke; the host, Prof. Bimpe Aboyade; and lead speaker, Prof. Sam Olofin.

The theme of this year’s event was titled, ‘Achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals’.

The governor said Nigeria lacked sustainable national planning policy capable of helping its development

He added that it was important to ensure that the Federal Character policy did not become an enemy of merit in Nigeria.

El-Rufai said, “It is obvious that Nigeria is severely under-policed, and will require more personnel, intelligence assets, better training, technology and equipment for its security agencies for the country to be a credible guarantor of security.

“Even if these were to be available, it is also debatable whether a single centralised policing system, structure and staffing for 200 million citizens is viable in a diverse, multi-lingual, multicultural and multiethnic nation like Nigeria.

“To complement the pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals, we must have discourse about the imperative of a project dedicated to enabling equal opportunity so that the circumstances of a citizen’s birth don’t determine his or her ceiling in life.

“How can we promote a national subscription to meritocracy? How can we ensure that the imperative of reflecting Federal Character does not become the enemy of merit and quality in appointments? We don’t have a national plan and if we don’t plan, we are planning to fail.”

The governor added that because the country got ‘easy money’ from oil, it had lost initiative on how to develop other sources of revenue and diversify the economy.

“Having suffered brain drain, how do we bring back Nigerians in the Diaspora?

“These are the questions a distributive mentality around easy oil revenues is dodging. The earlier the oil dries up the better for our national ability to think, be innovative and respect intellect and academic achievement.

“We get easy money. We do not collect taxes and our taxes are six per cent of Gross Domestic Product; that is an average of 21 per cent. We have stopped respecting ‘the intellectuals in our universities,” he said.

In her address, Solanke called on the Federal Government to deliberate on a policy that will deliver Nigeria from the ‘free oil’ money syndrome.

She hinted that the coming of electric cars would drastically reduce the use of fuel to power vehicles and other auto systems.