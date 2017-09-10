Chief Sylvester Debe Ojukwu, the eldest son of the late Biafran warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has revealed where leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is going wrong.

Ojukwu said although Kanu had every right to agitate for Biafra Republic, his utter disdain for people’s right was wrong.

Speaking with Sun, Ojukwu noted that the renewed clamour for Biafra might not be unconnected with some inadequacies and misapplication of powers in the nation.

On where Kanu is going wrong, Ojukwu said, “It’s the seeming disregard for the rights of others. If you agitate, fill up the roads, block the roads, you are impeding on peoples right of movement, you are trampling on the rights of others. I have always said that.

- Advertisement -

“If you are protesting peacefully, you can go to the stadium, you can go to a public place, get a police permit to do that and then get the media houses to record you and expose it to the whole world for viewing.”

Asked if Kanu has filled the vacuum his late father left behind, the ex-police officer said, “Like I told you, I cannot go into that, I’m not saying his shoes are too big or not and I cannot subscribe to the notion that my father failed to groom a successor.

“At a point, he always said he had no successor. He said he had a good plan but that he was looking for a successor.”