Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, over the weekend, paid a visit to former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, at his Oghara residence in Delta State.

The visit was held to urge cooperation among Niger Delta states on rapid development of the geo-political zone.

Wike said: “Niger Delta must continue to be united. Whatever it takes, unity is still very key. When we are divided, outsiders will come and exploit our resources to the disadvantage of our communities. We have to fight to protect the interest of the Niger Delta. We draw strength from people like former Governor James Ibori, a man who has variegated experiences.”

In his welcome remarks, Chief Ibori commended the governors of Rivers and Delta States for their cooperation on developmental issues.

He urged both governors to work towards building a stronger united force for all the Niger Delta States.

“We need to be united to be able to serve our people better. We have to cooperate for the good of our people,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Okowa said the Rivers State Governor is a grassroots politician who is providing effective leadership for his people. “We will continue to keep the friendship based on the interest of our people.”

Wike was accompanied on the visit to Ibori by former Acting Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; Senator Lee Maeba; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Opara; former Minister of Sports, Dr. Tammy Danagogo; and the Administrator, Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Chief Desmond Akawor.