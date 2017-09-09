The Bayelsa State Government has assured the citizens of the state that the Seriake Dickson administration will complete the Sagbama-Ekeremor road and other ongoing projects in the state within the life-span of the administration.

The government also said it had spent N7.4bn already in the month of July for ongoing projects scheduled for inauguration towards the end of this year and the first quarter of 2018.

The Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd.), made the assertion on Friday during the transparency media briefing for the month of July 2017 at Government House, Yenagoa.

According to him, the balance from the Federation Account in July, including receipts of funds from other sources came up to N10bn, out of which, N7.4bn was spent on capital payments while recurrent payments gulped N2.2bn.

Jonah noted that the government’s priority lies in completing projects earmarked for inauguration, stressing that no major new projects would be executed unless finances of the state improved.

- Advertisement -

On the income report from the federation account, the Deputy Governor said the state received N10.6bn as gross inflow, comprising statutory allocation of N3.2bn, derivation N6.5bn, refund from other states N57.5m, Value Added Tax, N743million.

He also explained that net inflow was N9.3bn and Internally Generated Revenue for the month of June was N752.4m.

He noted that the total deductions from the federation account stood at N1.5bn, which included bond deduction of N421.5m, restructured commercial bank loan, N741m and salary bailout to the state N16.3m.

On expenditure, Jonah declared N12.9bn as total outflow, while balance brought forward from June stood at N3.2bn, leaving a balance of N4.8bn as funds available as at the end of July.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Jonathan Obuebite, said the transparency and accountability posture of the administration had paid off as it had earned the state international recognition.