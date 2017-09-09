Enugu State Government said on Saturday public servants in the state are under surveillance due to high level corruption in the service.

Therefore, the State Executive Council had vowed to dismiss and prosecute corrupt workers in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe, stated this in Enugu while briefing journalists on the outcome of the council meeting held on Friday evening.

Anikwe said the council took the decision frauds were unearthed among workers in the Post Primary School Education Management Board (PPSMB).

- Advertisement -

“Government through its anti- corruption measures has discovered another set of fraud relating to issues of ghost workers in PPSMB.

“The Chairman of the board, Mr. Nestor Ezeme, had three months ago obtained the leave of the council to pay salaries directly to workers after which he had a leftover of N7 million in the first month.

“He thought it was an oversight and that those not paid would come to claim the sum but it continued for three months,” the commissioner said.

He said the unclaimed N21 million saved in the last three months had been returned to the state treasury.