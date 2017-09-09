The Gombe State Government has concluded plans to construct three General Hospitals in Gombe South Senatorial District at a cost of N1.5 billion, the state Commissioner for Health, Kennedy Ishaya, has said.

Mr. Ishaya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Saturday that each of the hospitals would gulp N500million.

He said the hospitals would be constructed in Bore Billiri, Dezam, and Nyuwar, all in Gombe south senatorial district.

According to him, the N1.5billion is for the construction of the hospitals excluding the cost of equipment, the construction will commence as soon as the fund is made available.

The commissioner said the general hospital in Billiri had collapsed and it was the only Local Government headquarters in the state that had no functional hospital.

He said the government decided to build general hospitals in Dezam and Nyuwar communities in Balanga council area due to population increase in the towns.

Mr. Ishaya explained that all the hospitals in the state were equipped through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programme.

The commissioner said the Ministry of Health had constructed an ultra-modern laundry at the state specialist hospital in Gombe to enhance its sanitary condition.

He appealed to health workers in the state to be dedicated to their duties and refrain from rejecting rural postings.

He warned that the government would not hesitate to deal with any staff rejecting rural posting.