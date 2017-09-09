The Governing Council of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State, has appointed Dr. Dan Anyanwu as the new provost of the institution.

The College Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Mrs. A.N. Aguta, who disclosed this in a statement at the weekend, said that the council made the announcement during its meeting held in Owerri last Thursday.

According to her, Dr Anyanwu would be taking over from Dr Blessing Ijioma on acting capacity.

Mrs Aguta said that the former provost would be handing over officially to Anyanwu on September 15.

“Council, therefore, appointed you, Dr. DC Anyanwu, the acting Provost of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, with effect from September 16th, 2017,” she quoted the statement as saying.

She also said that Dr Anyanwu who is of the Department Agriculture in the institution until his appointment was the deputy provost of the college.

“He is taking over in acting capacity to enable the council officially kick-start the process for appointment of a substantive provost in line with the directive of the Education Minister in his letter dated 11th August, 2017,” she said.

It would be recalled that the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri has been engulfed by leadership crisis, making the students and members of staff of the institution to go into jubilation in the coming of Dr Anyanwu who is known to be a seasoned and experienced administrator.