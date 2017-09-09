The Police and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Sokoto on Saturday said they recorded crime and hitch free Eid-el-Kabir festivities in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, Mr Muhammad Abdulkadir, told newsmen in Sokoto that the celebrations were hitch free.

Abdulkadir said policemen were deployed to various locations in the state during the periods to maintain law and order.

He restated command’s commitments to live up to the expectation on safeguarding lives and property and urged public to always assist police with immediate information on any suspicious movements.

- Advertisement -

Mr Aliyu Garba, the Public Relations Officer of the FRSC, Sokoto State Command, also told newsmen that no road crash was recorded during Sallah celebrations.

Garba said officials were stationed to control traffic at various locations of the metropolis and in the local government areas, while drivers and other road users were enjoined to respect traffic rules.

He cautioned drivers against speeding, dangerous driving, over loading, which he said were major causes of road crashes.

Garba urged vehicle owners to ensure proper condition of their vehicles, screens and tyres as the rainy season was on its peak in the area.