Chief Ebenezer Babatope, a former Minister of Transport, has cautioned the Federal Government against re-arresting Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying doing so will cause crisis in the country.

Speaking in a chat, Babatope, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said while he is against any move to divide Nigeria, there is urgent need for the government to dialogue with Kanu rather than resort to use of force.

“I am not going to support any movement that is to split Nigeria, but then you cannot handle Kanu with strong hands. You must understand what the boy is saying. You must be patient enough to listen to him and his group.

“I don’t agree with those calling for his re-arrest. Why must you go and re-arrest him? Let us do things that will engender peace and unity of the country.

“I don’t agree with Kanu on some of the things he has said but he is a young man whose life has been brutalised by unnecessary imprisonment and detention. So, we should understand and let him and his group knows that Nigeria does not want to separate his people from what is happening in the country”.

Also speaking on the quit threat by Arewa youths to Igbos in the North, Babatope said the federal government acted right in dealing with the issue.

“The government has done very well to ban it. It is a stupid call. How do you ask Nigerians to vacate certain areas of their own country? I don’t believe in it.

“When Biafra war was on, I was pro-Biafra. I was hundred percent pro-Biafra because I said Biafra was demanding justice for Nigerian people in terms of how we devolve power”, he said.