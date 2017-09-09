The Federal Government has said it would not tele-guide the court on the need to re-arrest the leader of Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu for allegedly flouting his bail conditions.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the declaration while addressing Broadcast Media Editors in Abuja on Friday.

Mohammed said though, government reserves the right to lodge complaint but the power to revoke Kanu’s bail is the sole responsibility of the court.

According to Mohammed, ‘‘The matter is purely a judicial matter. Once a matter is in the court, it is for the court to say these condition I set for you, you have respected them or not.

- Advertisement -

‘‘We would not tele-guide the court on what to do or what not to do. As a government, we have a right to go to court and lodge a complaint that you gave a condition and the accused has obeyed or disobeyed the terms of the bail, then the decision will be left to court to decide. This is simple judicial overture which has no political overtone.’’

The Minister also warned against the over politicization of Nigeria’s exit from recession.

“To naysayers, I will say: This issue should not be politicised. An issue that affects the welfare of our citizens should not be toyed with. Let us all appreciate what this Administration has done in returning our economy to the path of positive growth and then support and encourage it to do more.

”Trying to downplay what has been achieved is bad politics. I know this good news of our emergence from recession has hit the naysayers very hard. But they should recover quickly and embrace the good news. Sorry, but it can neither be denied nor wished away,” he said.