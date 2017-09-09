The Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa said on Saturday that it has distributed 500 sets of chairs and tables worth N7.5 million to 11 primary and junior secondary schools in the area.

The council’s Information Officer, Malam Usman Abubakar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that the council distributed 500 sets of furniture to address shortage of seats in its schools.

Abubakar said the administration of the council’s Chairman, Alhaji Sani Dahiru, had procured and distributed the items to the benefitting schools in Maigatari.

- Advertisement -

He added that Dahiru gave assurance that the council would continue to provide instructional materials, build new classrooms as well as renovate the already existing schools in the area.

According to him, the council boss sets up a committee to assess the condition of other schools for prompt action.

Abubakar quoted Dahiru as advising parents in the area to complement the council’s effort by enrolling their children in school.

The Education Secretary of the council, Mr Ahmad Isyaku, commended the council for the gesture, and assured proper utilization of the furniture.