Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Boniface Ortese, has denied allegations that relief materials for victims of the recent flood in the state had been diverted.

Ortese told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Makurdi that the allegations were “false, malicious and calculated at tarnishing the image of the state.”

He described those peddling such rumours as “enemies of the state” who were bent on tarnishing its good image and rubbishing the efforts of the government and that of donor agencies in mitigating the effects of the disaster.

He said, “All relief materials for the state are kept in our central store; nothing has been diverted.

“The central store is open for inspection; you can go there and see things for yourself.”

He, however, advised those using the cyberspace to discredit the good works of the government to desist from it.

Ortese added, “Even the opposition party in the state, the PDP, has commended our efforts in managing relief materials. They commended us for bringing the whole country to Benue over this flood.”

NAN recalls that relief materials were donated to the state since the flood disaster was first reported by the state government.

Some of the organisations that have responded to the needs of the IDPs are NEMA, MIVA rice, Nasarawa state government, the APC, the Presidency, Nigerian Air Force, and UNICEF, among others.

The IDP camp commander of the Makurdi International market camp, James Iorhuna, disclosed that 4,775 households had been registered in the camp.