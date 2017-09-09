The Chairman of the Environment Committee of the 2014 National Conference and leader of Seagull Carnival Band, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, has received support from Heritage Bank and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to stage a public enlightenment forum on climate change.

The discourse with the theme, Climate Change: A Time for Action is scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 10, 2017 at the Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

The Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district, Ben Murray-Bruce, will be the special guest of honour, while environmental activist, and chairman of the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF) committee on awareness and fund raising, Desmond Majekodunmi, will deliver a keynote address.

Tracing the history of her commitment to environmental matters, Ita-Giwa said she knew very little about the devastation of the environment until she was given the responsibility to chair the committee on environment during the 2014 National Conference.

She said: “I had the privilege of working with many academics and seasoned environmental activists from the civil society. I humbled myself to learn quickly from them.”

Ita-Giwa added that she was happy when Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, chose climate change as the theme for the 2016/2017 carnival in the state.

The former presidential aide added: “It is easy to conclude that the street parade and the dance is all there is to the carnival, but that is far from the truth. There is fierce competition among the competing bands. What we have decided to do is to bring home salient messages on climate change as projected by my band, the Seagull Band.”

According to her, the band has apparently adopted the advocacy for action on climate change, thereby disseminating the message to a wider audience through lecture and stage presentation to a discerning audience.

Speaking further, she pointed out that “Our carnival band shall also be performing our carnival-winning display tagged ‘Green Revolution’ at the event, in addition to special guest musical performance by leading Nigerian entertainers.”

She continued: “In 2016, I did not win because the technology that I designed failed. We had created caricatures of world leaders and they were to come up but the technology failed because the generator was faulty and I came second. I was so ashamed of myself, that how can I be chair of the environmental committee, know so much and kind of failed? The carnival is fiercely competitive. First, I had to go and look into that technology that failed and because I am not allowed to do what I did last year, I had to look at new areas.”

- Advertisement -

Her theme then was Save the World and what was uppermost on her mind was how to mitigate the effect of climate change. “So we had to address issues like volcano and we thought that it was the most important thing. So, we had to create a volcano king and in the carnival you have the king and the queen. The day for these two is special and no other thing happens on that day. It is the day that you are on stage and the king is supposed to tell your story. The volcano king is to tell the story of volcanoes, thunder storms, lightening and you have to create the costume that would make that happen. You have to create the effects on stage to make it very real and we got this and people could not believe it,” Ita Giwa recalled.

She added: “We were looking for what would happen in a forest that has not been affected by man; no deforestation, damaging or afforestation and all that. If you are deforesting, you also have to afforest, which we don’t do. We now created what a normal forest would be like. At that time, I was looking for what my Forest Queen would look like. I then went to this supermarket and while I was upstairs in the owner’s office, I saw a painting on his wall and it caught my attention. There I found what my Forest Queen would look like and I called a photographer who lives in South Africa. He is a deep person and I called him to design something for me.

“The painting had a being in the forest; the head is a woman, like a mother, and it had very green vegetation around her. It was uninterrupted, not touched, not damaged by anything and she is standing there and in one hand she is carrying corn and in another hand, she is carrying something like apple. At her back is a nice palm tree not damaged by man; lots of grass around her and on top of her. You find all the branches overgrown up till her hair and there are lovely birds, one of them perching on her,” she enthused. “The trees cannot be mobile, so we had human beings as trees. They would be doing a 12 kilometre walk. I also had to do a song and we put together KCEEs song, to make una leave the forest alone.”

The memorable event at which guests will be entertained in an unusual manner and informed in a convivial atmosphere is expected to be a programme that will encourage Nigerians to appreciate environmental issues and climate change.