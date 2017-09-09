Mr Ibrahim Atakunya, community leader of Rije Community in Kuje Area Council, FCT, has called on herdsmen to avoid grazing on farmlands to avert clashes and food crisis in the area.

Atakunya made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje on Saturday.

He said it was against any moral and cultural norm for herdsmen to graze on farmlands, especially when the period of harvest was close.

“The security challenges facing some parts of the country had affected our lives and socio-economic development of the country.

“There is the need to ensure adequate food production in Kuje being the food basket of the FCT, and frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen should be avoided during harvest in the area.

“I want to urge herdsmen not to graze on farmlands and also urge farmers to co-exist peacefully with one another in the interest of peace,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The district head also called on all Nigerians to embrace peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religion and cultural background for the development of the country.

He urged the youths in the area to take farming as a serious business and to avoid all social vices.

“Agriculture is the main source of livelihood for many to contribute to national revenue, food production and employment.

“The increasing number of population means higher demand for food and other commodities in the market.

“Frequent clashes between farmers and herdsmen and loss of soil fertility could lead to set back in agricultural production which may result to drop in food production,” he added.

Atakunya, therefore, called on the Chairman of the Council area to provide access roads from the community to the market and farming implements to encourage farming in the area.