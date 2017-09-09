The Police in Borno on Saturday said two female suicide bombers were killed when they detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to their bodies in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

A statement issued and signed by DSP Isuku Victor, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in Maiduguri, said eight people sustained injuries in the incident.

Victor said that the incident occurred on Friday at about 17:38 p.m. when the female suicide bombers detonated IEDs against a taxi on Maiduguri-Mafa Highway.

“Two female suicide bombers detonated IEDs against a taxi on Maiduguri-Mafa road, close to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) checkpoint in the outskirt of Maiduguri.

“Only the suicide bombers died in the blast, while eight others including a staff of the NDLEA sustained injuries and are responding to treatment.

“The taxi with registration number XA 479 DRZ was conveying bags of charcoal and two female passengers, including a tricycle machine was also affected in the explosion,” he said.

Victor added that the police EOD had sanitised the scene while normalcy had been restored to the area.

Mr Abdullahi Danbatta, the Head of Rescue Team, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said that the victims were receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri.