Two suicide bombers on Friday evening attacked a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency checkpoint in Maiduguri, losing their lives and injuring eight persons.

Among those injured was an official of the NDLEA.

The spokesman for the police in Borno State, Victor Isuku, in a press statement on Saturday said, “Yesterday, at about 1738hrs, two female suicide bombers detonated IEDs against a vehicle on a feeder road off Maiduguri/Mafa Highway, close to NDLEA checkpoint in the outskirts of Maiduguri township.

“As a result, only the two bombers died in the explosion, while eight others including a personnel of the NDLEA sustained injuries, and are responding to treatment.

“The vehicle, a golf taxi with reg. no XA 479 DRZ laden with bags of charcoal with two female passengers and a Tricycle close to the scene were affected by the explosion.

“The scene has since been rendered safe by police EOD team and normalcy restored in the area.”