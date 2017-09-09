The Methodist Archbishop of Enugu Archdiocese, Most Rev. Christopher Ede, has saluted South-East governors for dialoguing with leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about two weeks ago, the South-East governor met with Kanu and other top members of IPOB where they tabled their grievances to the governors.

Ede told NAN in Enugu on Saturday that he was optimistic the continuous meetings and dialogue would produce far-reaching outcome to quell the growing agitations in the land.

“First of all, I want to thank them (the South East governors) for swallowing their pride to meet with them.

“Because when we met at Nike Lake (Hotel) and some people were saying, isolate him; diminish him. That is not the right way to handle this matter.

“I thank God that they have now understood the meaning of dialogue.

“I thank God for the first meeting as well as other subsequent meetings and dialogues,’’ he said.

According to him, I do hope the outcome will douse the tension we have in land.