The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will on September 23rd, 2017 inaugurates three projects in Akwa Ibom State as part of activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the creation of the State.

The projects expected to be inaugurated by the Vice President which were executed by the state government include the syringe factory, electric metering factory all located in Onna local government area of the state as well as a General Hospital in Etinan local government area.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh, disclosed this in his office while unfolding programme of events to mark the 30th anniversary of the state creation.

The Syringe factory, the Commissioner said, was the biggest syringe factory in Africa by all standards. “First Syringe factory in Africa is that of South Africa with a capacity production of 95 million syringes per annum. Ours is 400 million syringe capacity factory, the second in Africa but the largest in the entire Africa continent by all standards.”

The State Governor, the Commissioner said believed that at 30, “we have enough reasons to appreciate God, and so the entire people of the state must necessarily roll out the drums and put on the best dancing shoes for this is a worthy celebration”.

Paying tributes to the founding fathers that helped plant and nurture the tree of statehood, Mr. Udoh said the theme of the this celebration of the state creation remained “Arise let’s build the future together”.

- Advertisement -

The anniversary, the Commissioner said, provided a wonderful opportunity for the citizens to proudly celebrate and share in the story of freedom, achievement and aspiration while working to build a better future.

“This future demands every citizen becomes a great agent of progress and greatness despite ethnicity, biases, religion, gender and political affiliation take responsibility and support one another, the government, state and people to deliver the future.

“Akwa Ibomites have opportunity of defending the existence as a people and must remain together to enjoy the benefits of the greatness. All of us must rise so that we can join forces to build a better future,” he stressed.

Programme of events, a copy made available to our correspondent indicate s that 24 activities had been lined up to mark the 10 days set aside by the state government for the celebration.

The anniversary which starts September 14 with church service to be led by Pastor W. F. Kumuyi ends on September 25th with the swearing-in of a new chairman, of the state council of chiefs.

Others event to mark the celebration include Ibom cultural carnival, Ibom Food Fest with more than 200 different type of food for exhibition, Dakadda Business forum, music fiesta, fashion expo/comedy night, micro, small, and medium scale enterprise clinic, match past/cultural display and award night just to mention a few.

The Commissioner explained that the award for the 30th anniversary was beyond party, ethnicity and religious lines, but strictly for people who had consistently contributed to the rise and growth of the state for the past 30 years.