An elated Chief Edwin Clark led Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) yesterday commended the coalition of Niger Delta Agitators for rescinding its earlier decision to attack oil facilities by September 10 and vacating quit notice to Northerners and Yorubas from the region.

The group expressed delight that the patriotic act of the Agitators was in deference to the appeal by Chief Clark led PANDEF.

According to a statement by Coordinating Secretary of PANDEF, Dr. Alfred Mulade, the act of the coalition was patriotic noting that there was no alternative to peaceful resolution of the grievances which had bedeviled the region for so long.

“PANDEF is delighted to note the patriotic act by the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators (CNDA) to rescind its earlier decision to destroy oil and gas facilities, and vacating the quit notice issued against the Northerners and Yorubas, in deference to the appeal by the Chief EK Clark-led PANDEF.

“By heeding the voice of reason of the National Leader of PANDEF, Chief EK Clark, when he made the copious appeal to CNDA, it is very instructive that there is no alternative to peaceful resolution of the grievances which have bedeviled the region for so long”, it added.

PANDEF therefore expresses its determination, more than ever, to provide the desired leadership and purpose for the sustainable peace and development of the region as had been variously maintained and canvassed by Chief Clark.

“It is worthy to also note the goodwill and attention PANDEF enjoys across the region, and from the standpoint of the Federal Government’s adoption of the 16 -Point Agenda for the development of the Niger Delta region.

“What PANDEF is doing now is concerted commitment towards deepening purposeful engagement with the government for the utmost realisation of the myriad development objectives in the region.

“Lastly, PANDEF urges all other agitators in the region to remain calm and patient, as it galvanise the needed efforts for the betterment of our region, including the very vexed issues of restructuring of the country along the lines of Fiscal Federalism, and the long-awaited implementation of the 16-Point Agenda, which should begin with the various positive pronouncements that have been made by the Federal Government, as Nigeria is better as a united entity, found on equity and justice.

“We therefore call on our Yoruba and Northern brothers to feel free to live and engage in whatever lawful endeavors, in any part of the Niger Delta region, without fear of molestation”, it added.