Enugu State Government yesterday rewarded in its investment drive with the presentation of a N300 million cheque to three communities of Ogwofia Owa, Enugu Eke and Akama Oghe by Lion Business Park Limited as compensation for the economic crops and structures on the 2000 hectares of land acquired for the development of industrial hub in partnership with Chinese investors.

The Lion Business Park industrial project birthed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration was designed to create a manufacturing and integrated industrial hub in Enugu State and the South East geopolitical zone and facilitate Chinese manufacturers’ entry into the state to feed the Nigerian and African market through existing sales channels of Onitsha and Aba in partnership with Nigerian business organisations.

Presenting the cheque, Ugwuanyi who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, stated that the project was in line with his administration’s determined efforts to attract direct foreign investments to the state, disclosing that the State Executive Council approved and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the group of Chinese Investors for the establishment of the Industrial Market, to be known as Lion Business Park.

The governor commended the company for the prompt fulfillment of the compensation aspect of the MOU and also expressed gratitude to the people of the three communities “for their wonderful understanding, partnership and cooperation in the entire process”.

Ugwuanyi appreciated the massive benefits the Industrial Market would bring to the economy of the state, saying that it would stimulate investment inflow in diverse sectors of the economy and create a huge economic value chain that would engender employment as well as production and availability of “much needed goods and services”.

He reassured the foreign partners and all potential investors of the government’s resolve to sustain the business-friendly environment that currently exists in the state, stressing that “Enugu State is indeed ready and open for business”.

In his remark, the Chairman of Lion Business Park Limited, Dr. Okechukwu Mbonu, commended Ugwuanyi for his “great vision in making Enugu State a West African industrial hub”, saying that the company was only complementing what his administration had already started in the state.

Mbonu assured the governor of the foreign partners’ determination to actualise their mandate in a record time, thanking the host communities for the support and understanding.

In his opening address, the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, disclosed that the event was “a major breakthrough geared towards the full actualization of the investment vision of the present administration of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.