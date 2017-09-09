Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, to step down following the continued protest against his 12-year rule in the West African country.

Obasanjo made this known in an interview with BBC, as he called for a new Constitution that will reduce the years or term a President will stay in power.

Recall that President Gnassingbe, who has been in power for 12 years, took over from his father who ruled Togo for 38 years.

Obasanjo therefore, urged Gnassingbe to step down, saying he believes he must have exhausted whatever ideas he has.

“I believe that President Gnassingbe will have to do something about it,” he said.

“I believe they should have a new constitution that will have a limit to the number of terms anybody can be President and he should abide by that.

“I believe whatever he has to do in terms of development, whatever ideas he has, he must have exhausted them by now. Unless he has something new that we don’t know.

“After twelve to fifteen years, some of them up to thirty and maybe, if you don’t leave office, office will leave you.”