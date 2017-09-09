The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has challenged the Senate to disprove the allegations raised by Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, against its members, stating that it has been on record that the lawmakers have shrouded their remunerations in deep secrecy.

Sagay had criticized members of the National Assembly for their expenditure which he said was adversely affecting the economy.

According to him, “From the information I have gathered, a Nigerian Senator earns about N29 million a month and over N3 billion a year. Basic salary N2,484,245.50; hardship allowance, 1,242, 122.70; constituency allowance N4, 968, 509.00; furniture allowance N7, 452, 736.50; newspaper allowance N1, 242, 122.70.

In addition, Sagay reportedly said “Wardrobe allowance N621,061.37; recess allowance N248, 424.55; accommodation 4,968,509.00; utilities N828,081.83; domestic staff N1,863,184.12; entertainment N828,081.83; personal assistant N621,061.37; vehicle maintenance allowance N1,863,184.12; leave allowance N248,424.55; severance gratuity N7, 425,736.50; and motor vehicle allowance N9, 936,982.00.”

- Advertisement -

The Senate, while responding, requested President Muhammadu Buhari to call the PACAC boss to order, accusing him of spreading falsehood and making hate speeches against the federal legislature.

However, the Executive Chairman of CACOL, Debo Adeniran, in a statement, said, “Between the present NASS and Prof. Sagay, we will choose the latter in terms of the zeal and dedication to the cause of ridding our society of corruption. We know that the PACAC Chairman’s integrity is a million miles ahead when compared that of present NASS.

“It is extremely ridiculous to hear the balderdash the lawmakers are trying use to divert attention for fundamental issues raised by the Professor. They have for long shrouded their remunerations in deep secrecy in spite of Nigerians demanding to know. Even reliance on the Freedom of Information Act will not make them bulge.”

“If truly they are women and men of honour, the logical response from the Senate should have been the task to ‘disprove’ the figures put forward by Sagay. We had said before that the present NASS is apparently the most inept in the history of Nigeria with considerable number of members having corruption cases.”

“We know it is because of the vibrant role Sagay is playing as the head PACAC that always make the NASS shiver any time he sneezes,” he concluded