A new chairperson for the Advisory Board of the US-Nigeria Trade Council, United States of America (USA) has emerged.

She is Iyalode Alaba Lawson. Lawson is presently the first female President of NACCIMA.

Announcing the appointment in a statement, the council said Lawson will provide leadership and overall guidance and direction in the programmes, policy and strategic efforts to improve trade traffic between USA and Nigeria.

It also welcomes new members to its Advisory Board, pointing out that the members have been “truly exemplary in their individual and combined extensive expertise in business, commerce, academics, government and international relations”.

According to the statement, Lawson has accepted to serve as the chairperson of the Advisory Board.

An entrepreneur and academician, Lawson is the proprietor of Lawson Group of Schools and Chairman, Abestone Microfinance Bank.

She has served in several positions in the private and public sectors. These include the Chairman Board of Governing Council, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Ogun State (MAPOLY), Fellow Institute of Directors (IoD), Justice of Peace (JP) and Council Member, Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC).

It stated that it was excited to have her as a mentor, advocate, chair and supporter of the US-Nigeria Trade Council.

The council added that Lawson would be attending the upcoming US-Nigeria Agribusiness (non-oil) Investment Summit and Exposition, November 16 to 18, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and will be leading the delegation from NACCIMA to the event.

Other board members are the Elerinmo of Erinmo, Osun State, Oba Michael Ajayi; Former Chairman of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries and currently Managing Director of Critall-Hope Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Remi Bello; Managing Director, Intellectual Concepts, Ms. DeLois Babiker, and the Chair and Charles E. Merrill, Professor, Morehouse College, Professor Juliet Elu.

Others are Mr. Mohammed Audu, Mr. Onyebuchi Okafor, and Mr. Isa Mohammad Ari.

The US-Nigeria Trade Council, USA is dedicated to strengthening and enriching the vehicle of investment and trade between the USA and Nigeria. It provides a bilateral forum on key economic, commercial and professional initiatives, as well as business opportunities of interest to American companies operating in or exploring business opportunities in Nigeria, as well as Nigerian companies planning trade ties and business expansion to the USA market.

Its core agenda is built around three interdependent themes including the establishment of linkages, policy input and advocacy to increase bilateral trade and investment between USA and Nigeria; interchange with the American Business community on the resources that abound in Nigeria, generating trade, tourism and foreign investment in Nigeria; promote internationalization of Nigerian businesses, products and services to the USA marketplace.

The board will among other things advise on programmes and organizational planning, and advocacy for public policy to protect private sector businesses.