The Yoruba Agenda for proper restructuring is not about secession, but remains sine qua non for progress and development in our country.

Former Governor Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, stated this at The Yoruba Summit on restructuring held at Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan on Thursday.

In his speech at the occasion, Otunba Daniel said the summit marks a watershed in the history of Nigeria’s political evolution as people from all walks of life were ably represented and spoke with one voice.

This, according to him, was a clear signal that the cry for proper restructuring of our dear country is an idea whose time has come.

“The last constitutional conference inspired by the last PDP administration should have been the first step towards constitutional conference and restructuring by extension.

A unique aspect of this meeting is the unprecedented presence of our brothers from the Eastern flank. Their massive presence here today signals the most desired handshake across the Benue propounded several years ago by our late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo. We thank them for their solidarity,” he said.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stands firmly by the aspirations of our people today which incidentally have become a national agenda,” he concluded.