The Nigerian military yesterday, said that a total of 68 Boko Haram terrorists, had in the last three weeks surrendered to the military and denounced terrorism.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole, made the disclosure in a statement.

Nwachukwu stated that the military had also commenced a rehabilitation programme for all the repentant terrorists.

“Troops in the last few weeks have intensified onslaught against Boko Haram Terrorists through coordinated air and artillery bombardments of BHT enclaves across the Theatre.

“These bombardments are backed by long range patrols and ambushes targeted at preventing fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists from escaping and also denying them access to logistics supply.

“The sustained operations have further pushed the terrorist group to the brink of defeat with many of its foot soldiers surrendering to troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“So far, a total of 68 insurgents have denounced terrorists activities within the last 3 weeks. These surrendered terrorists also reported that many of the enclaves have become untenable and life has become unbearable for the Boko Haram Terrorists owing to the blockade emplaced by troops and the sustained bombardments.

“Those who have surrendered and turned a new leaf are currently undergoing rehabilitation and de-radicalization programmes organized by the Federal Government through Operation SAFE CORRIDOR”, Nwachukwu stated.

He added that undoubtedly, the ongoing operations by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are yielding results and have put enormous pressure on the Boko Haram Terrorists.

The Command’s Spokesman said that evidently, this has contributed to the recent plea by one of the factional leaders of the group calling for international support.

He said that theTheatre Command has urged all Boko Haram insurgents to have a rethink and discard the hypocritical ideologies espoused by their leaders, adding that they can surrender to any military location nearest to them.