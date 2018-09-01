The Nigerian community in South Africa, has again described as senseless, the latest killing of two Nigerians in South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the latest deaths have increased the death toll of Nigerians in the former apartheid enclave to 122 in 30 months.

The latest Nigerians to lose their lives in the crime-prone nation were identified as Mr Okechukwu Chukwumezeriri and Mr Olushola Ayanleye.

The president of the Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA), Mr Adetola Olubajo, gave the information in a statement sent to NAN yesterday, in Abuja.

Olubajo said that Chukwumezeriri, 39, from Imo, was shot dead on a football field on Aug 25 at Rietondale Park in Pretoria.

He said that Ayanleye, 42, from Ondo State, was also shot dead in the night of Aug 26 at Essellen Street, Sunnyside in Pretoria.

“Information gathered revealed that last weekend’s violence, which claimed two lives, with another two hospitalised in Pretoria, were gang-related killings.

“As the umbrella organisation of Nigerians in South Africa, our stand is that whoever kills should face the full wrath of the law, irrespective of his or her nationality.”

Olubajo said that NUSA is currently cooperating with law enforcement agencies in South Africa to tackle the criminal elements.