The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has called for the outright ban of gas flaring in the Niger Delta as the trend is not only dangerous to health, but detrimental to the nation’s economy and contrary to global best practices.

Barrister Roland Oweilaemi Pereotubo, the IYC President, said the Niger Delta region had gradually become a death trap and is no longer suitable for human habitation as life had become extremely difficult for the people of the area.

The IYC boss, who spoke through Barrister Alaowei Cleric, his Senior Assistant (Media) to the IYC president, stressed that the Niger Delta is no longer potent for commercial and aquaculture, due to years of reckless exploratory activities.

He said: “Government must brace up to the challenges by taking up some preventable measures in order to secure the lives that are already exposed to the danger of oil explorations and exploitations. One of the dangers associated with the oil production in the region is gas flaring.

“Despite the global warning against the continued gas flaring due to the risks associated with the burning of hydro-carbon gas, the federal government of Nigeria still encourages the oil companies to continue gas flaring to the detriment of the Niger Delta people, who hitherto have been denied the right to enjoy their God–given wealth.

“We are not unaware that the Associated Gas Re-injection Act, though enacted to curb the continued gas flaring, is ironically skewed to favour the oil companies by given the companies an option to pay penalty instead of an outright ban.

“We aware that the government wants to replace it with another one, titled: “Gas Flaring (Prohibition) Bill, 2017”, which is currently going through legislative processes in the National Assembly, as part of the Federal Government’s new gas policy.”

He said that to the dismay of the people of the region, “even the new Bill has not provided for an outright ban of the dangerous gas flaring, which has claimed in no fewer than one millions lives in the region since oil was discovered in 1958.

“The intendment of the framers of the new Bill is to use same to amass wealth for the government at the expense of the people’s lives by increasing the fines to be paid by the oil companies.

- Advertisement -

“Wasting the hydrocarbon gas to pollute the atmosphere, which is one of the main causes of Green House effect, has been discouraged via international treaties.

“The Associated Gas Re-injection Act of 1979 or its repealed Bill (Gas Flaring (Prohibition) Bill, 2017) is clearly at variance with the Global demands for the reduction of the emission of carbonated gas which gave rise to greenhouse effects.”

The IYC president cited Sections 3 & 5 of the said Associated Gas Re-injection Act together with the provisions of the Associated Gas Re-injection Regulations of 1982 as well as the new gas Bill, which he said, “are all inconsistent with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNCFCCC), 1992 and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), 1982.

“Article 2 of the UNFCCC in particular provides that the objective framework of the Convention is to prevent dangerous anthropogenic (ie human) interference of the climate system. Nigeria is a signatory to these conventions and is bound to uphold the resolutions of those Conventions.

“We wish to make a particular reference to Articles 3 & 4 of the UNFCCC, 1992, which compelled all member countries to strictly uphold the resolutions of the convention.

“IYC wish to draw the attention of the Nigerian government to the 2010 Cancun Agreement by the UNFCCC member countries which Nigeria was duly represented. The said agreement has brought a framework that future global warming should be limited to below 200c (3.6 0f) relative to the pre-industrial level.

“In spite of Nigeria’s awareness to the global concerns to the protection of human environment, successive governments, including this present government, have not done anything to assuage the continued invasions of the Niger Delta environment by the oil companies together with their government collaborators.

The IYC therefore called on the federal government set the machinery in motion for the outright ban on gas flaring.

It stressed: “Niger Delta people will no longer bear the pain of having oil in their lands. Let the government direct the oil companies to convert the hydrocarbon gas into energy, which is the practice in advanced clime. We can no longer bear the brunt.”