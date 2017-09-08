The management of Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State, on Friday, said it had mobilised 70 consultants and other health workers to cushion the effect of the resident doctors’ strike in the country.

The Medical Director of the centre, Dr Joshua Ndom, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi.

He confirmed that the resident doctors at the centre had joined their colleagues across the country in the strike.

He said “the strike by National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is unfortunate as it is affecting the lives of many Nigerians negatively, especially those who do not have the means to go for treatment in private hospitals.

“In FMC Keffi, we are doing our best to save lives.

“However, we have mobilised no fewer than 70 consultants and others to attend to patients who were already on admission before the strike, and to emergency cases.

“Some departments in the centre have up to 10 to 12 consultants, and they have been coming to work and doing their job to save lives.”

Ndom appealed to the striking doctors to return to their duties in the interest of peace and to save lives, while negotiation continued.

He said “the appeal has become imperative because as a result of the strike, many human lives will been affected in the country.

“This is due to the lack of proper medical care and the lack of means to go to private hospitals for treatment.”

According to him, the strike has done more harm than good, hence the need for doctors to return to work for the overall development of Nigeria.

He restated the centre’s commitment to improve the welfare of its staff and urged the striking doctors to complement government’s efforts through hard work and quality service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NARD strike started on Sept. 4.

The doctors are demanding for salary hike, promotion, among other welfare issues.