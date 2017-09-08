The Lagos State University has dismissed 15 academic Staff and two non-academic staff for different acts of misconduct.

The school’s governing council also demoted one academic staff and one non-academic staff.

A statement on Friday by LASU’s Acting Head, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, said the decision was taken at the governing council’s meeting on Thursday 7 September 2017.

It said the decision was in line with Section 6(1) and (2) of the Lagos State University Law 2004 (as amended), the Council of the Lagos State University as the governing authority of the University, and exercises general oversight over the Institution and its affairs.

The statement said, “Dr. Isaac Akinloye OYEWUNMI, Senior Lecturer, Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education, Faculty of Education was established to have demanded the sum of N50, 000 (Fifty Thousand Naira only) from 2003 modular year students of Political Science Education on the sandwich Programme to process their results. He was found culpable of attempt to obtain money for himself as an inducement to carry out his duties, and consequently DISMISSED from the service of the University.

“Dr. Adebowale ADEYEMI-SUENU, Senior Lecturer and Acting Head, Department of History and International studies, Faculty of Arts was established to have unilaterally altered the results of 12 (Twelve) students already advised to withdraw by Senate in the Department of History and International Studies in the 2015/2016 academic session, thereby changing their status from “withdrawn” to “good standing”. He also changed the results of some final year students and stragglers outside the scope of the Departmental decision. Dr. ADEYEMI-SUENU also awarded grade point of 2.0 to two (2) students in an examination from which they were absent. This is tantamount to manipulation of Students results in contravention of provisions of the Conditions and Scheme of Service for Senior Staff. He was therefore DISMISSED from the service of the University.

“Mr Olatoye Mubin RAJI, Assistant Lecturer, Department of Religions, (Islamic Studies Unit), Faculty of Arts, was established to have falsified his November/December 2000 WAEC O’Level certificate. He was therefore DISMISSED from the services of University.

“Dr. Olugbenro Bankole ODOFIN, Senior Lecturer, Department of Education Foundation and Counselling Psychology, Faculty of Education was established to have altered One Hundred and Eighteen (118) students results and also awarded scores to students who did not sit for the examination in a certain course. He was therefore DISMISSED from the services of the University.

“Dr. Adebowale Adebayo ADEMESO, Senior Lecturer, Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Faculty of Arts, was established to have altered grades in sixteen (16) courses. He was therefore DISMISSED from the services of the University.

“Dr. John Olufemi ADEOGUN, Associate Professor, Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education, Faculty of Education was found culpable of acts of dishonesty which is tantamount to misconduct. He was therefore DEMOTED from the rank of Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer.

“Dr. Scholastica Ebarefimia UDEGBE, Lecturer 1 Department of Marketing, Faculty of Management Sciences was established to have effected corrections on One Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety-five (1995) results of students during her tenure as Acting Head, Department of Marketing between August 2012 and July 2016, in breach of laid down procedure for effecting correction on students results. In the circumstance, she was DISMISSED from the services of the University.

“Dr. Olufemi Olugbenga SOYEJU, Lecturer ll in the Department of Jurisprudence and International Law, Faculty of Law was established to have defaulted on conditions of his Training Leave bond, and also abandoned his duty post. Consequently, he is to refund the sum of #7,919,972. 84 (Seven Million Nine Hundred and Nineteen Thousand Nine Hundred and Seventy Two Naira Eighty Four kobo) within 30 (Thirty) days of this decision of the Council. He was also DISMISSED from the services of the University.

“Dr. OLAWALE Ganiyu RAIMI, Senior Lecturer, Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Science was established to have defaulted on conditions of his Training Leave bond, and also abandoned his duty post. Consequently, he is to refund the sum of #1,622,727.94 (One Million Six hundred and Twenty Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty Seven Naira Ninety Four kobo only) within 30 (Thirty) days of the decision of the Council. He was also DISMISSED from the services of the University.

“Mr Ademola Olusola ADESINA, Lecturer ll, Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Science, was established to have defaulted on conditions of his Training Leave bond, and also abandoned his duty post. Consequently, he is to refund the sum of #6,688,204.74 (Six Million Six Hundred and Eighty Eight Thousand Two Hundred and Four Naira Seventy Four kobo only) within 30 days (Thirty) days of the decision of Council. He was also DISMISSED from the services of the University.

“Dr. Shamisudeen Olusesan BADMUS, Lecturer ll, Department of Accounting, Faculty of Management Sciences, was established to have defaulted on conditions of his Training Leave bond, and also abandoned his duty post. Consequently, he is to refund the sum of #11,124,991. 40 (Eleven Million One Hundred and Twenty Four Thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety One Naira Forty kobo only) within 30 days (Thirty) days of the decision of Council. He was also DISMISSED from the services of the University.

“Dr. Christiana Ibidun OBAGBUWA, Lecturer ll, Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Science, was established to have defaulted on conditions of her Training Leave bond, and also abandoned her duty post. Consequently, she is to refund the sum of #8,663,869.04 (Eight Million Six Hundred and Sixty Three Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty Nine Naira Four kobo only) within 30 days (Thirty) days of the decision of Council. She was also DISMISSED from the services of the University.

“Dr. Emmanuel Sesofia ASAPO, Senior Lecturer, Department of Chemical and Polymer Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, was established to have defaulted on conditions of his Training Leave bond, and also abandoned his duty post. Consequently, he is to refund the sum of #2,610,269.57 ( Two Million Six Hundred and Ten Thousand Two Hundred and Sixty Nine Naira Fifty Seven kobo only) within 30 days (Thirty) days of the decision of Council. He was also DISMISSED from the services of the University.

“Mr Lateef Babatunde SALAMI, Lecturer ll, Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Science, was established to have defaulted on conditions of his Training Leave bond, and also abandoned his duty post. Consequently, he was also DISMISSED from the services of the University.

“Olubukola Adetoun OYENIYA, Assistant Research Fellow, Center for Environmental Sciences and Sustainable Development, was established to have defaulted on conditions of her Training Leave bond, and also abandoned her duty post. Consequently, she is to refund the sum of #6,180,233.04 (Six Million One Hundred and Eighty Thousand Two Hundred and Thirty Three Naira Four kobo only) within 30 (Thirty) days from the date of the decision of Council. She was also DISMISSED from the services of the University.

“Dr. Fatimat Oluwatoyin BAKARE, Assistant Lecturer, Department of Chemical and Polymer Engineering, Faculty of Engineering was established to have defaulted on conditions of her Training Leave bond, and also abandoned her duty post. Consequently, she is to refund the sum of #9,125,341.29 (Nine Million One Hundred and Twenty Five Thousand Three Hundred and Forty One Naira Twenty Nine kobo only) within 30 (Thirty) days of the decision of Council. Council also DISMISSED her from the services of the University.

“Mr Ernest ODILI, Assistant Security Officer was established to have illegally collected the sum of #120,000 (One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira only) with the intention of upgrading the result of a part time B.Sc Computer Science student in 2012. He was accordingly DISMISSED from the services of the University.

“Mr Ramon Ajose ALLI (former Head Machine Operator) was established to have collected the sum of #20,000 (Twenty Thousand Naira only) from Achilike Kingsley to assist the latter substitute the falsified result in his personal file with another result. He was therefore DISMISSED from the services of the University.

“Mr Emmanuel Baoku BABATUNDE, Senior Security officer, was established to have been engaged in deliberate sabotage of the University security operations. Consequently, he is to be DEMOTED with effect from 13th February, 2015 to the next applicable level below his substantive post.”

According to the statement, the Joint Council/Senate (Academic) Disciplinary Committee and the Joint Council (Administrative and Technical Staff) Disciplinary Committee which heard the cases strictly followed all laid down procedures, and duly gave opportunity to the individuals involved to defend themselves.