The Kwara State House of Assembly has been described as peoples Assembly, whose focus is to ensure quality representation, to make democracy more meaningful to the down trodden.

The National President of the National Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE), Comrade Khaleed Gangama, made this observation in Ilorin during a rally for Local Government Autonomy to the House by the Union.

Comrade Gangama represented by NULGE’s National Vice President South East, Comrade Patrick Igwe, noted with delight that the 8th legislature under the leadership of the Speaker, Dr. Ali Ahmad had demonstrated that the Parliament was the conscience of the people and urged the House to sustain the tempo.

He noted with delight that the parliament had played significant roles, in providing immediately and enduring solutions to salary crisis, in the Local Government Councils and for making NULGE members, had a fair share of the recent Paris refund to the state.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Yekini Agunbiade, in his remark, applauded the Legislature for its commitment towards protecting the interest of workers in the state and enjoined it not to relent in providing voice for the voiceless in the state.

Responding, the Speaker, Dr. Ali Ahmad, who restated the commitment of the House towards making the Parliament responsive to the yearnings of the people, pointed out that the House, was at the forefront of ensuring autonomy for the Local Government Councils in the ongoing Constitutional Amendment in the Country.

The Speaker, represented by his Deputy, Elder Matthew Okedare, disclosed that 19 states House of Assembly in the Northern part of the Country, had indicated interest in supporting autonomy for Local Government Councils in the Country.

Also speaking, the chairman House Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Judiciary, Barrister Kamaldeen Fagbemi, disclosed that the State House of Assembly was in total support of administrative, political and financial autonomy for Councils in the Country, pointing out that the Speaker was at the forefront of championing autonomy for Councils among Conference of Speakers in the country.