Emeka Nwogu, former Minister of Labour and Productivity, has urged parties to the two critical national strikes to respect possible outcomes of the ongoing dispute resolution meetings.

Nwogu made the call in an interview with newsmen at the side-line of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Councillors 2017 Special Fellowship Course on Thursday in Abuja.

He fielded questions against the backdrop of the industrial actions declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and National Association of Resident Doctors.

Nwogu said one of the ways to resolve the lingering strikes was for the various parties not to see it as a situation of government against the union, or union against government.

He said: “I will also appeal to the employers to respect whatever will be the outcome of the mediation meeting between government and the trade unions; the trade unions should also respect the agreement.

“I expect a win-win situation where both the government and the trade unions in the case of NARD and ASUU will respect the outcome.

“This is important so that when they work out of the negotiation rooms, the unions will feel that they have won while the government also will feel that it has won.

“That is the win-win situation.’’