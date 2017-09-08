National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Felix Omobude, has urged Christians to show interest and be abreast of the political revolution in Nigeria.

He made this call yesterday while addressing Christian faithful in Umuahia, Abia state during a two-day apostolic visit.

Omobude also charged church leaders to encourage their members to have interest in politics and be card-carrying members of any registered political party of their choice.

According to him, Christians should register and get their voters cards so that “by the time we need to speak, we speak correctly.”

The cleric reminded the church in general that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, “does not count prayers, they count votes.”

Omobude further advised the church to encourage those who show interest in politics.

He said: “We should close grounds and support our own. We should encourage our members to get registered, arm themselves with voters’ cards, so that by the time we need to speak, we speak correctly.”