Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has tasked parents and guardians to bring up their children and wards in a manner that they would abhor crime.

Bello gave the charge on Thursday in Lokoja, when members of Ozi-Ogu clan from the Central Senatorial District paid him a visit.

He said that government would not spare anyone involved in crime, vowing that efforts to rid Kogi of criminals would know no sacred cows.

The governor said that government was committed to absolute peace and total freedom of movement, especially on the highways, and warned against armed robbery, kidnapping and other crimes.

“Before we came on board, cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and other social vices were very high, with youths at the centre of all.

“I want parents to always advise their wards on the implication of involving in any criminal act. Parents should also endeavour to take the education of their children very serious,” he said.

Leader of the group, Dr. Yahaya Ogirima, had earlier commended the governor for tackling security issues, noting that the era when people suffered in the hands kidnappers, who demanded high ransom, had gone for good.

He promised that the Ozi-Ogu clan would continue to support the governor to achieve his policies and programmes toward a better Kogi.