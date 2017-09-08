A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Thursday, ruled that the law only allowed two months within which a suspect could be detained while investigations were ongoing.

Justice B.O. Quadri, said this while giving an ex-parte application filed by the Department of State Services, DSS, for an order to remand the suspect for 90 days pending conclusion of investigation.

Mr O.J. Odu, counsel to the DSS, had moved for a motion to detain one Adamu Mohammed for 90 days.

- Advertisement -

Mohammed is being investigated for carrying out acts of terrorism by divulging sensitive information to members of Boko Haram.

Justice Quadri added that the number of days could be reviewed upward where the court deemed it necessary.

“The applicant shall provide the court with an update of the investigation before the expiration of the 45 days; consequent upon such an update, the court might review the remand order upward where necessary.”