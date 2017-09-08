The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday said the air force flew for about 1,077 hours between May and now to combat the Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East region.

Abubakar noted that the aircraft had also consumed no less than 1,032,903 litres of aviation fuel within the same period, adding that the military was determined to wipe out the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents.

The CAS said this during a quarterly assessment meeting with the Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding and other top military men at the Nigerian Air Force headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “Between the last meeting and now, so much has happened in terms of the structure of the air force in terms of training, capacity building and maintenance. Reports from the units indicate that we are making progress as regards the responsibilities assigned to us by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

“Since May, we have flown 1,077 hours in Operation Lafiya Dole. We have also consumed about 1,032,903 litres of aviation fuel. We also graduated 16 pilots from the 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna State.

“Over 1,900 recruits were also brought into the service to join our units. This is in addition to 106 direct short service men brought in and posted out. While these have been achieved, we have to evaluate and also prepare for the challenges.”

Abubakar said the air force would double its efforts, especially in the North-East.

“We have an operation there aimed at degrading the Boko Haram terrorists. We are going to dominate the areas and ensure that people live in peace. I enjoin all of you to take this work as a collective responsibility,” he added.