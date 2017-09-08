Passengers along the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja federal high way were stranded on Thursday as hundreds of vehicles were held up in a gridlock following a downpour which lasted for several hours.

The gridlock extended from NATACO in Lokoja to Jamata bridge on Abuja Road and Felele to Okene Road.

Houses, filling stations and shops were also affected as a result of the downpour.

Areas affected by the downpour in Lokoja included Felele and Poroka communities.

On the Lokoja-Abuja federal high way on Thursday, passengers were seen trying to find solution to the gridlock as a part of the road had been flooded thus impeding vehicular movements.

Vehicles coming from Abuja axis heading down to the southern part of the country could not pass likewise those heading to the North from the South.

Some motorists had to abandon their vehicles when the gridlock became unbearable.

Some commercial vehicle drivers who spoke with our correspondent said the situation was critical as they compared the situation with that of 2012 flood in Kogi State.

They lamented that some of them had been held up for over five hours.

One of the commercial bus drivers, Mallam Dongo Ali, lamented that he was transporting some perishable goods to Ibadan, but unfortunately due to the downpour and the attendant gridlock some of the goods had perished.

However, operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps and other security agents were at hand to see what they could do to ease the traffic jam.

The commercial motorcyclists popularly called “Okada” capitalised on the situation to make brisk business by transporting people to their destination especially those coming from the North to Lokoja or travelling further by boarding another vehicles from Lokoja to their various places.

Meanwhile the Kogi State Government has ordered the immediate evacuation of the traders, shanties and temporary structures around the Nataco Junction axis of the Okene/Lokoja/Abuja Expressway following the floods.